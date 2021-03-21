Northern Trust Corp Sells 96,621 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,852,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.64% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $66,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,324 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after buying an additional 1,590,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after buying an additional 1,544,233 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 927,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 606,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

