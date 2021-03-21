nOS (NOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.86 or 0.00458881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00064577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00140287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00706291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00073878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

