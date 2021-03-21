Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $55,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 265,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.9494 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

