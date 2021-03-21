NPCoin Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $335,648.88 and $23.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

