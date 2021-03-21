Nuco.cloud 24-Hour Volume Hits $28.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Nuco.cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.14 or 0.00459748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00141233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.65 or 0.00719983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

