Nuggets (NUG) Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $106.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.16 or 0.00460683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00142071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00058053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00692430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00074559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

