Numeraire Price Tops $50.16 on Top Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $50.16 or 0.00088935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $244.80 million and $23.80 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.39 or 0.00649599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,880,094 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.