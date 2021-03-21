Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 8,515.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nutrien worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

