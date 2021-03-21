Oasis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $273.33 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $273.33 million and $25.20 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00152568 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org

Oasis Network Coin Trading

