OAX (OAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.60 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, OAX has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $28.87 million and $2.60 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00050968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.00644821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00023533 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

