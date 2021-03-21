Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0398 on Major Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 186% higher against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $91.42 million and $105.28 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.78 or 0.00645574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023506 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

