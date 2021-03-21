Obyte Price Reaches $33.84 on Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for $33.84 or 0.00058824 BTC on major exchanges. Obyte has a market capitalization of $25.51 million and approximately $136,518.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Obyte has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000060 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Obyte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

