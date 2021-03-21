OctoFi (OCTO) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $46.63 million and $2.55 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi token can currently be bought for about $80.77 or 0.00139488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00461661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00140947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.32 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

OctoFi Token Profile

OctoFi launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,373 tokens. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

OctoFi Token Trading

