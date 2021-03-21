Oder Investment Management LLC Takes $6.09 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000. Apple comprises approximately 6.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 12,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 54,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 43,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 2,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $123.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

