Odyssey (OCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.06 or 0.00464335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00138477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00055907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.05 or 0.00749457 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00074488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

