Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Cap of $13.77 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Offshift token can now be bought for $5.28 or 0.00009107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $13.77 million and approximately $361,522.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,787.51 or 0.99726861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00073658 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000926 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,610,000 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

