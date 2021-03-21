OG Fan Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.53 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One OG Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.34 or 0.00014511 BTC on major exchanges. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00466412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00138679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00748618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00074735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

OG Fan Token Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og

