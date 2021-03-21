OIN Finance (OIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $507,451.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $507,451.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00460249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00143718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00688879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00074235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,989,897 tokens. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.