OKB One Day Volume Hits $115.63 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, OKB has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $14.19 or 0.00025159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $851.42 million and approximately $115.63 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.39 or 0.00649599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars.

