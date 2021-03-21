OKCash (OK) Price Down 16.6% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. OKCash has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $28,624.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,774.74 or 1.00082648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00035123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00074999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003453 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,907,496 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

