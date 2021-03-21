Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,238 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 132.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,456 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,068,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,614 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,593 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 2,908,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,324,000 after buying an additional 592,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

