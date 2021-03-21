Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,128 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.57% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $30,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

OLLI stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.