Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

OMER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 695,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,095. Omeros has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

