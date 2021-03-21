Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.
OMER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 695,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,095. Omeros has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.65.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
