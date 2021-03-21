Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) versus Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Head to Head Survey

Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Omni Financial Services has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Meta Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 2.96 $104.72 million $2.43 20.12

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Omni Financial Services and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Meta Financial Group has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential downside of 18.70%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Meta Financial Group 19.66% 10.41% 1.29%

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Omni Financial Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omni Financial Services Company Profile

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products. It also provides student loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity and home improvement loans, and agricultural loans for the purchase of farmland, livestock, farm machinery and equipment, seed, fertilizer, and other farm-related products, as well as tax services, including taxpayer advance and electronic return originator advance loans. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates ten full-service branch and 14 non-branch offices. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

