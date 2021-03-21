Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Cap of $3.96 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Omni has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $7.03 or 0.00012400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.00340445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,179 coins and its circulating supply is 562,863 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

