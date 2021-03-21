On.Live (ONL) Price Hits $0.0335 on Exchanges

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. On.Live has a total market cap of $724,195.78 and $421.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, On.Live has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.08 or 0.00642012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00068872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00023857 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.