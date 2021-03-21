ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,829 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.09. 8,503,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,781,748. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

