OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Cap Hits $3.38 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $436,145.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00050970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00647963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023479 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.