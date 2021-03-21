Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 106,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $49.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.