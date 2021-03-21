Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

CP stock opened at $378.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $180.12 and a 1-year high of $385.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

