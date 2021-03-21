Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.03 Million in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.89.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $103.20 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

