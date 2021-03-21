Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 112,124 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 327,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,890 shares of company stock worth $1,508,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.87 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.