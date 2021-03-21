Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.05 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after acquiring an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $240.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.51. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

