Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $170.11 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $181.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.