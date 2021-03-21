Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Cap of $948.97 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Ontology has a market capitalization of $948.97 million and approximately $338.02 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00056334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00237693 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00015245 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011595 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

