Opacity (OPCT) Price Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Opacity has a market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $194,642.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.89 or 0.00460437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00140964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00057787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.06 or 0.00714532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00074600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

