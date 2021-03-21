Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

