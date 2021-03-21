Open Governance Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002481 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00050968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.00644821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00023533 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.