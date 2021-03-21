Open Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $11.91 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $11.91 million and $6.13 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 339.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00051492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00015069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.00651654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

