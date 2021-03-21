Open Platform (OPEN) Price Up 276% This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Open Platform has a total market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded up 276% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.37 or 0.00646814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023599 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.