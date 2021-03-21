Opium (OPIUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.79 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $6.68 or 0.00011641 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $27.79 million and $414,257.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opium has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.44 or 0.00459259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.92 or 0.00693702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00074487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.