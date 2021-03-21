Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.60

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.60 and traded as high as $44.24. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 269,521 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.91 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oppenheimer by 500.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Oppenheimer by 213.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

