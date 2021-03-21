OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits Market Cap of $35.29 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00005053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $35.29 million and approximately $976,822.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.16 or 0.00459643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00064339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00057335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00695867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

