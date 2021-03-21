Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Cap of $587,961.80

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Opus has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $587,961.80 and approximately $123.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00051140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00646963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.