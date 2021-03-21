Oraichain Token (ORAI) Market Cap Tops $36.07 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Oraichain Token token can currently be bought for approximately $38.30 or 0.00067513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00461464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00138338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.00712040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00073450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 23,037,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,774 tokens. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

