Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Cap Reaches $527.00 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00001975 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $527.00 million and approximately $15.51 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00016006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.96 or 0.00646175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00068908 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbit Chain Token Trading

