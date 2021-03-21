Orbitcoin Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $916,102.98 and approximately $372.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,857.70 or 1.00063719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.06 or 0.00382314 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.48 or 0.00287932 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00704673 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074186 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

