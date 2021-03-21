Orbs Trading Up 64.7% Over Last Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $496.33 million and approximately $100.85 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 64.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00641353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

