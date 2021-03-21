Orchid One Day Trading Volume Reaches $129.79 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $305.07 million and $129.79 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00050950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00641404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024221 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.