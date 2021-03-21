Origin Dollar Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $100,591.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00462062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00144470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.85 or 0.00699366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00074143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,295,195 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

